PARIS Nov 20 France winger Teddy Thomas was replaced on Thursday by Maxime Medard for Saturday's test against Argentina at the Stade de France.

The French rugby union did not immediately say why Thomas had been replaced, although he missed training on Wednesday.

Medard was promoted to the starting lineup with Charles Ollivon joining an 11-man bench that will be reduced to eight players by match day.

Thomas has made a flying start to his international career, scoring four tries in his first two matches for Les Bleus.

Team:

15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Maxime Mermoz, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Bernard Le Roux, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Xavier Chiocci

Replacements (Eight to be chosen from the following 11):

Guilhem Guirado, Alexandre Menini, Uini Atonio, Alexandre Flanquart, Yoann Maestri, Yannick Nyanga, Charles Ollivon, Rory Kockott, Remi Tales, Mathieu Bastareaud, , Benjamin Fall.