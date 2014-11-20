(Recasts, adds quotes)

PARIS Nov 20 France winger Teddy Thomas has been replaced by Maxime Medard for Saturday's test against Argentina at the Stade de France after he missed a training session.

"In the France squad, there are rules that everyone must respect. Teddy, whom we like a lot, forgot them," manager Philippe Saint-Andre was quoted as saying by sports daily L'Equipe on Thursday.

"When you play for France you must be beyond reproach, on and off the field. I spoke with Teddy and he understands. I'm convinced it will help him grow up."

"It is a sanction," French federation vice-president Serge Blanco confirmed.

Medard was promoted to the starting lineup with Charles Ollivon joining an 11-man bench that will be reduced to eight players by match day.

Thomas has made a flying start to his international career, scoring four tries in his first two matches for Les Bleus.

France beat Fiji 40-15 and Australia 29-26 in their first two November tests.

Team:

15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Maxime Mermoz, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Bernard Le Roux, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Xavier Chiocci

Replacements (Eight to be chosen from the following 11):

Guilhem Guirado, Alexandre Menini, Uini Atonio, Alexandre Flanquart, Yoann Maestri, Yannick Nyanga, Charles Ollivon, Rory Kockott, Remi Tales, Mathieu Bastareaud, , Benjamin Fall. (Writing by Julian Linden and Julien Pretot; Editing by Patrick Johnston/Peter Rutherford)