PARIS Feb 14 France scrumhalf Sebastien Tillous-Borde has extended his contract with French and European champions Toulon by three years until 2018.

"The Toulon adventure continues for me for three more years," Tillous-Borde said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Tillous-Borde started France's three November tests but was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against Scotland last Saturday with a knee injury. France won the match 15-8.

Tillous-Borde failed to recover in time for Saturday's trip to Ireland. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Toby Davis)