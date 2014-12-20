PARIS Dec 20 Former Italy and Stade Francais flyhalf Diego Dominguez will succeed Bernard Laporte as Toulon coach for the 2016-17 season and New Zealand centre Ma'a Nonu will join next term, club president Mourad Boudjellal said on Saturday.

"I can say that Diego Dominguez will be Bernard Laporte's successor," Boudjellal told French TV channel Canal Plus, adding that Dominguez would arrive in January 2016 to make a "smooth transition" with Laporte, who will step down at the end of the 2015-16 season.

Dominguez, who won two caps for Argentina and 74 for Italy, has no coaching experience. He ended his career at Stade Francais in 2004.

Boudjellal also announced that Nonu would join the European champions after September and October's World Cup on a two-year deal.

"He's a great centre and he's got great looks. At Toulon, we love this," said Boudjellal.

Also joining the Top 14 side will be Fiji wing Napolioni Nalaga, from Clermont, on a three-year deal. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)