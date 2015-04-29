Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON, April 29 Harlequins will play a pre-season friendly against the United States in Philadelphia in August, the English Premiership club said on Wednesday.
It will be the first time Harlequins have toured the United States in the professional era, following tours in the 1970s and 80s.
"Harlequins is a globally recognised club and this match will help drive our global ambitions," Harlequins chief executive David Ellis told the club's website (www.quins.co.uk).
"Rugby in the USA is a sleeping giant and we are looking forward to being a part of this unique occasion as we begin to help develop the sport in America."
The U.S. will use the fixture as a warm-up to this year's World Cup where they have been drawn in Pool B alongside South Africa, Samoa, Scotland and Japan.
"We look forward to welcoming Harlequins to the USA this August; this fixture is an exciting opportunity for both teams involved," USA rugby chief executive Nigel Melville told a press conference on Wednesday.
"Philadelphia is truly a rugby hotbed and we are excited to be back. Harlequins will provide a stern opposition to the USA as we prepare for the 2015 Rugby World Cup." (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.