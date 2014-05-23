Rugby-All Black Dagg to have knee surgery, up to six weeks out
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg is to undergo knee surgery that could keep him out of the game for up to six weeks, the Canterbury Crusaders said on Wednesday.
LONDON May 23 Saracens lock Steve Borthwick has been passed fit to lead his team in the Heineken Cup final against Toulon in Cardiff on Saturday, the English club said on their website on Friday.
The 34-year-old former England captain, who is retiring at the end of the season, suffered a chest injury during last weekend's Premiership playoff win over Harlequins and was considered a doubt for Saturday's game against the holders at the Millennium Stadium.
Saracens, appearing in the final for the first time, also face Northampton in the English Premiership final at Twickenham on May 31.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by)
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg is to undergo knee surgery that could keep him out of the game for up to six weeks, the Canterbury Crusaders said on Wednesday.
WELLINGTON, March 15 All Blacks scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow has joined Waikato Chiefs team mate Aaron Cruden and Auckland Blues prop Charlie Faumuina in signing with a French club for next season.
LONDON, March 14 England coach Eddie Jones has named un unchanged 25-man squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland in Dublin when his side can claim a second successive Grand Slam.