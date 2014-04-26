LONDON, April 26 A Chris Ashton double helped Saracens to a first Heineken Cup final appearance with a 46-6 thrashing of last season's runners-up Clermont Auvergne at Twickenham on Saturday.

A try in either half saw the wing break the competition's try-scoring record with 11 in a season, and with a penalty try and scores from Owen Farrell, Chris Wyles and Tim Streather, Saracens earned a first win over Clermont in four attempts.

It was also the London side's first semi-final triumph after tasting defeat in 2008 and 2013.

Saracens will meet either Toulon and Munster, who play in Marseille on Sunday, in next month's final in Cardiff.

The defeat means there will be no fairytale ending for Vern Cotter, who will take over as Scotland's head coach after eight seasons at Clermont which included Top 14 and Amlin Challenge Cup titles, but no Heineken Cup.

Ashton, who was dropped from the England squad during the Six Nations, crossed the line in the eighth minute having been put into a gap after clever passing by Schalk Brits and Brad Barritt.

Morgan Parra closed the gap for the French side with a penalty shortly afterwards, but Saracens extended their lead when referee Nigel Owens awarded them a penalty try on 12 minutes, ruling flyhalf Brock James had denied Saracens a try by knocking the ball dead.

Clermont had a clearing kick charged down by Mako Vunipola, with James, who was yellow carded, tipping the ball out under pressure from Marcelo Bosch.

Despite being down to 14 men, Clermont camped themselves in Saracens' 22-metre zone, having a try ruled out for obstruction and adding a further three points from the boot of Parra.

Saracens, on the back of ferocious defensive work by Brits and Jacques Burger, added a third try before halftime when Farrell crossed, despite Ashton's pass hitting him on the knee in the lead up.

Fullback Alex Goode, kicking ahead of Farrell, added a penalty as Saracens held a 24-6 advantage at the break, with centre Bosch adding another penalty after the restart.

Ashton put the result beyond doubt with his second try on 64 minutes which saw him overtake the tournament individual record of 10 tries in a season, set by Sebastien Carrat of Brive in 1996-97.

Replacements Wyles and Streather added the final touches with Goode kicking five conversions. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Rex Gowar)