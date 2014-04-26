* London side crush Clermont 46-6

* Ashton breaks season try-scoring record

* Clermont held scoreless in second half (Adds quotes)

LONDON, April 26 Saracens reached the Heineken Cup final for the first time with a 46-6 thrashing of last season's beaten finalists Clermont Auvergne on Saturday on the back of a record breaking performance by England discard Chris Ashton.

A try in either half saw the wing break the competition's try-scoring record with 11 in a season, and with a penalty try and scores from Owen Farrell, Chris Wyles and Tim Streather, Saracens earned a first win over Clermont in four attempts.

It was also the London side's first semi-final triumph after tasting defeat in 2008 and 2013, and earned them a date with either Toulon and Munster, who clash in Marseille on Sunday, in next month's final in Cardiff.

The defeat means there will be no fairytale ending for New Zealander Vern Cotter, who will take over as Scotland's head coach after eight seasons at Clermont which included Top 14 and Amlin Challenge Cup titles, but no Heineken Cup, having made at least the semi-final stage for the past three seasons.

"We knew we had to absorb the pressure in the first 20 minutes and we knew we had to put that back onto them - it worked out today," hooker Schalk Brits told Sky Sports.

"Fair play to Clermont, they kept on coming. We have made it to the final but the job is not done yet."

Ashton, who was dropped from the England squad during the Six Nations, crossed the line at Twickenham in the eighth minute having been put into a gap after clever passing by Brits and Brad Barritt.

SARACENS DENIED

Morgan Parra closed the gap for the French side with a penalty shortly afterwards, but Saracens extended their lead when referee Nigel Owens awarded them a penalty try on 12 minutes, ruling flyhalf Brock James had denied Saracens a try by knocking the ball dead.

Clermont had a clearing kick charged down by Mako Vunipola, with James, who was yellow carded, tipping the ball out under pressure from Marcelo Bosch.

Despite being down to 14 men, Clermont camped themselves in Saracens' 22-metre zone, having a try ruled out for obstruction and adding a further three points from the boot of Parra.

Saracens, on the back of ferocious defensive work by Brits and Jacques Burger, who made 27 tackles, added a third try before halftime when Farrell crossed, despite Ashton's pass hitting him on the knee in the lead up.

Fullback Alex Goode, kicking ahead of Farrell who was short of practice after a foot injury, added a penalty as Saracens held a 24-6 advantage at the break, with centre Bosch adding another penalty after the restart.

Ashton put the result beyond doubt with his second try on 64 minutes which saw him overtake the tournament individual record of 10 tries in a season, set by Sebastien Carrat of Brive in 1996-97.

Replacements Wyles and Streather added the final touches with Goode kicking five conversions, as Clermont were held scoreless for over 50 minutes.

"All the way through the quarter-finals and semi-finals we've been underdogs and I think we like that status, to be honest," Ashton said.

"We were underdogs again today quite massively, we hadn't beaten a French team for the past few years but were looking forward to that, we enjoyed that."

(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Rex Gowar)