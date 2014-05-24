CARDIFF May 24 Tries by Matt Giteau and Juan Smith and a faultless kicking display by Jonny Wilkinson in the penultimate game of his career gave Toulon a 23-6 victory over Saracens on Saturday as the French side become the third team to retain the Heineken Cup.

Former Australia centre Giteau scored after 29 minutes as Toulon led 10-3 at halftime and flanker Smith settled the match on the hour, while Wilkinson, 35 on Sunday, converted both tries from the touchline and landed two penalties and a brilliant drop-goal.

Toulon, who follow Leicester in 2001/02 and Leinster (2011/12) by winning back-to-back Heineken Cups, can complete a rare double next week when they play Castres in the French Top 14 final.

Saracens, appearing in the final for the first time and hoping to become the first English winners since Wasps in 2007, made little impact, with just two Owen Farrell penalties to their name, but they too have another chance of silverware when they play Northampton in the English Premiership final next Saturday. (Writing by Mitch Phillips in London, editing by Martyn Herman:)