June 28 Super Rugby results and standings after round 17 of matches (home team in CAPS): OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 29 Waikato Chiefs 25 Queensland Reds 36 MELBOURNE REBELS 20 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 16 Canterbury Crusaders 9 NSW WARATAHS 39 ACT Brumbies 8 Auckland Blues 40 WESTERN FORCE 14 Byes: Bulls, Cheetahs, Lions, Sharks, Stormers - - Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts NSW Waratahs (AU) 14 10 0 4 403 253 8 48 Sharks (SA) 14 10 0 4 352 256 5 45 Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 14 9 0 5 390 301 6 42 - - Otago Highlanders (NZ) 14 8 0 6 377 364 10 42 Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 15 8 0 7 423 350 9 41 ACT Brumbies (AU) 15 9 0 6 365 353 4 40 - - Western Force (AU) 14 8 0 6 288 326 4 36 Auckland Blues (NZ) 14 7 0 7 398 363 8 36 Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 14 6 2 6 349 354 8 36 Bulls (SA) 14 6 1 7 325 312 7 33 Stormers (SA) 14 6 0 8 264 292 4 28 Queensland Reds (AU) 14 5 0 9 351 429 8 28 Lions (SA) 14 5 0 9 277 371 2 22 Melbourne Rebels (AU) 14 4 0 10 279 386 5 21 Cheetahs (SA) 14 3 1 10 320 447 6 20 - - * Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or fewer points * The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next best overall records. * Each team has two byes throughout competition. AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa. (Compiled By Nick Said)