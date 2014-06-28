June 28 Super Rugby results and standings after
round 17 of matches (home team in CAPS):
OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 29 Waikato Chiefs 25
Queensland Reds 36 MELBOURNE REBELS 20
WELLINGTON HURRICANES 16 Canterbury Crusaders 9
NSW WARATAHS 39 ACT Brumbies 8
Auckland Blues 40 WESTERN FORCE 14
Byes: Bulls, Cheetahs, Lions, Sharks, Stormers
- -
Overall standings P W D L F A BPs Pts
NSW Waratahs (AU) 14 10 0 4 403 253 8 48
Sharks (SA) 14 10 0 4 352 256 5 45
Canterbury Crusaders (NZ) 14 9 0 5 390 301 6 42
- -
Otago Highlanders (NZ) 14 8 0 6 377 364 10 42
Wellington Hurricanes (NZ) 15 8 0 7 423 350 9 41
ACT Brumbies (AU) 15 9 0 6 365 353 4 40
- -
Western Force (AU) 14 8 0 6 288 326 4 36
Auckland Blues (NZ) 14 7 0 7 398 363 8 36
Waikato Chiefs (NZ) 14 6 2 6 349 354 8 36
Bulls (SA) 14 6 1 7 325 312 7 33
Stormers (SA) 14 6 0 8 264 292 4 28
Queensland Reds (AU) 14 5 0 9 351 429 8 28
Lions (SA) 14 5 0 9 277 371 2 22
Melbourne Rebels (AU) 14 4 0 10 279 386 5 21
Cheetahs (SA) 14 3 1 10 320 447 6 20
- -
* Points allocation: four for a win, two for draw, one for
scoring four or more tries in a match or losing by seven or
fewer points
* The top team from each country are ranked 1-3 and qualify
for the finals stage along with the three teams with the next
best overall records.
* Each team has two byes throughout competition.
AU=Australia, NZ=New Zealand, SA=South Africa.
(Compiled By Nick Said)