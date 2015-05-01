DUBLIN May 1 Veteran Ireland and Leinster centre Gordon D'Arcy will retire after this year's World Cup, he said on Friday.

The 35-year-old has played 81 times for his country, forming a prolific midfield partnership with former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll.

"It is a decision that I have not come to lightly but one that sits very easily with me," D'Arcy said in a letter posted on Leinster's website.

"I have loved every moment of it. My decision has always been that I would leave at this time -- after the Rugby World Cup 2015.

"I am so proud, fortunate and honoured to have represented my province and country for 17 seasons but I am leaving on my terms which is how everyone would wish to end their professional rugby careers."

Ireland's first-choice centre partnership during this year's victorious Six Nations campaign was Robbie Henshaw and Jared Payne.

