DUBLIN May 1 Veteran Ireland and Leinster centre Gordon D'Arcy will retire after this year's World Cup, he said on Friday.
The 35-year-old has played 81 times for his country, forming a prolific midfield partnership with former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll.
"It is a decision that I have not come to lightly but one that sits very easily with me," D'Arcy said in a letter posted on Leinster's website.
"I have loved every moment of it. My decision has always been that I would leave at this time -- after the Rugby World Cup 2015.
"I am so proud, fortunate and honoured to have represented my province and country for 17 seasons but I am leaving on my terms which is how everyone would wish to end their professional rugby careers."
Ireland's first-choice centre partnership during this year's victorious Six Nations campaign was Robbie Henshaw and Jared Payne.
