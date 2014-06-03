DUBLIN, June 3 Ireland flanker Stephen Ferris announced his retirement from rugby on Tuesday after persistent injuries cut the Ulsterman's career short at the age of just 28.

Ferris, a physical and intelligent backrow, was ever present during Ireland's 2009 grand slam success and travelled on the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa in the same year before injury robbed him of a test place against the Springboks.

He also inspired Ulster to their first Heineken Cup final in over a decade two years ago but an ankle injury sustained later that year kept him out for 16 months before a brief return and one final appearance in this year's Heineken Cup quarter-final.

Ferris won the last of his 35 caps for Ireland in 2012 and although he was not involved in the recent Six Nations triumph, coach Joe Schmidt had named his as one of the players he was looking forward to returning to the squad.

"I have had a great career, met many wonderful people and I hang up the boots with no regrets," Ferris said in a statement.