LONDON Jan 8 Ireland number eight Jamie Heaslip is a doubt for this year's Six Nations championship after suffering a head injury in Leinster's Pro12 game against the Ospreys, the BBC reported on Friday.

The 32-year-old was forced off after six minutes of the match and failed to reappear following an assessment.

Ireland start the defence of their Six Nations title against Wales in Dublin on Feb. 7.

Heaslip, who has played for his country 80 times, is among the favourites to be appointed Ireland captain following the international retirement last year of lock Paul O'Connell. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)