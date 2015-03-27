DUBLIN, March 27 Ireland flanker Chris Henry will return for his province Ulster in the PRO12 on Friday, four months after he suffered a mini-stroke and underwent surgery to repair a heart defect.

Henry, who was an ever present during the first of Ireland's successive Six Nations championship wins last season, suffered a temporary blockage of a small blood vessel in his brain before November's test against South Africa.

The defect in his heart wall was found to be related to the blockage and following the operation, Ulster's chief executive said the province was more optimistic than they had been a week or two earlier that Henry, 30, could return to rugby.

He will be among the replacements for Friday's game against the Cardiff Blues.

"I am absolutely delighted that Chris will be involved in this evening's match and his recovery gives everyone at Ulster Rugby a massive boost," Ulster head coach Neil Doak said in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)