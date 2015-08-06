DUBLIN Aug 6 Keith Earls and Donnacha Ryan will return to the Irish side for the first time in more than two years against Wales on Saturday as coach Joe Schmidt hands a number of fringe players a chance to impress before next month's World Cup.

The Munster pair won their last international caps in the 2013 Six Nations defeat to Italy before injuries forced them to miss out on competing for places under Schmidt as the New Zealander led Ireland to two successive championship triumphs.

In a largely second-string side, flyhalf Paddy Jackson gets the first opportunity to become Johnny Sexton's World Cup understudy while Fergus McFadden, Darren Cave and Felix Jones also get a shot in the backline.

"There are some players there that haven't had too much opportunity in recent years, the vast majority through injury. It's a team that we think is ideal to get out there at this stage," Schmidt told a news conference.

"I wouldn't say it's their one opportunity, it's a very narrow window to make or break but it is the litmus test. It is where we find out in a big stadium whether they can stay in the game and physically, mentally deliver what is required."

While Earls, who starts at centre but can play across the back three, has watched the emergence of Robbie Henshaw, Jared Payne and Andrew Trimble, Ryan has fallen behind Devon Toner and Iain Henderson as Paul O'Connell's likely second row partner.

"Without being too dramatic about it, I didn't think it would ever happen to be honest," said Ryan, who started every game in the 2013 Six Nations but has not managed more than 10 games a season for Munster since.

"I'm very appreciative to get an opportunity to play again."

Schmidt said he would have some really tough decisions to make to whittle down the 45-man training squad to a 31-man travelling party.

Ireland's only injury worry is prop Cian Healy but Schmidt hopes he will have fully recovered from a neck injury by September, even if he cannot play in any of four warm-up games.

Ireland: 15-Felix Jones, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Keith Earls, 12-Darren Cave, 11-Fergus McFadden, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Eoin Reddan, 8-Jamie Heaslip (captain), 7-Tommy O'Donnell, 6-Jordi Murphy, 5-Donnacha Ryan , 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Richardt Strauss, 1-Jack McGrath.

Replacements: 16-Rory Best, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Michael Bent, 19-Dan Tuohy, 20-Chris Henry, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Simon Zebo. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Ian Chadband)