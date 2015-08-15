DUBLIN Aug 15 Ireland were far from their best but came from behind three times in a thrilling second half to edge out impressive Scotland 28-22 in a World Cup warm-up on Saturday.

After easing past Wales last week, the Six Nations champions were unusually subdued and prone to error as few fringe players hoping to hand head coach Joe Schmidt a selection headache impressed.

Ireland controlled possession early on and took a deserved lead when Chris Henry, starting his first international since suffering a mini-stroke last November, piled over the line on 15 minutes after concerted pressure from the Irish pack.

But the hosts failed to kick on and Scotland, starting only four of the players that lost to Ireland in their last outing in March, grew in confidence and Blair Horan levelled the scores with a well worked try in their first attack.

Debutant flanker Hugh Blake, lock Grant Gilchrist and number eight Dave Denton stood out as the Scots' impressive continuity and patient play was rewarded with a Henry Pyrgos try a minute after halftime.

Of those auditioning for Ireland, from experienced players like Gordon D'Arcy and Luke Fitzgerald to debutant Jack Conan, only prop Dave Kilcoyne really excelled, while Simon Zebo showed some flashes of the attacking threat he can offer at fullback.

Ireland, whose defence opened up all to easily to let Pyrgos in, still struggled to get going and only kicked into life after retaking the lead on 55 minutes when hooker Sean Cronin crashed over following a tried and tested lineout maul.

The lead changed hands twice more in a matter of minutes as first a Peter Horne penalty edged the Scots ahead before Zebo replied with a well-finished try, only for the hosts to be cut open again by Horne.

It took a moment of magic to settle the game as Ireland flyhalf Ian Madigan picked out winger Fitzgerald with a perfectly weighted crossfield kick to extend Ireland's run to 14 wins in their last 15 games.

The World Cup in England and Wales starts on Sept. 18. (editing by Justin Palmer)