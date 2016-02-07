DUBLIN Feb 7 Wales drew 16-16 with defending champions Ireland in an absorbing Six Nations opener on Sunday, clawing back a 13-point first half deficit to take the lead before Johnny Sexton levelled with a late penalty.

With trips to France and England next up, injury-hit Ireland needed to get their defence off to a positive start and took a 13-0 lead thanks to a try from scrumhalf Conor Murray and flawless kicking from Sexton.

Wales cut the difference to three points when Toby Faletau burst over the line just before halftime and were level just after thanks to a Rhys Priestland penalty. It took almost half an hour for the replacement flyhalf to edge them ahead.

However Sexton replied immediately as his long-range effort sneaked over to share the points. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Alan Baldwin)