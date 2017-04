DUBLIN Feb 11 Ireland have made three changes for Saturday's Six Nations match in France with brothers Dave and Rob Kearney and Sean O'Brien called into the team.

Dave Kearney replaces Keith Earls on the wing, the Irish RFU said in a news release on Thursday. His brother Rob comes in for Simon Zebo at fullback while Tommy O'Donnell gives way to O'Brien at openside flanker.

Team:

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster), 14. Andrew Trimble (Ballymena/Ulster), 13. Jared Payne (Ulster), 12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Connacht), 11. Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster), 10. Jonathan Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster), 9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster), 1. Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster), 2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster - captain),

3. Nathan White (Connacht), 4. Mike McCarthy (Lansdowne/Leinster), 5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster), 6. CJ Stander (Munster), 7. Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster), 8. Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Richard Strauss (Old Wesley/Leinster), 17. James Cronin (Dolphin/Munster), 18. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster), 19. Donnacha Ryan (Shannon/Munster), 20. Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster), 21. Eoin Reddan (Old Crescent/Leinster), 22. Ian Madigan (Blackrock College/Leinster), 23. Fergus McFadden (Old Belvedere/Leinster). (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)