DUBLIN Feb 24 Number eight Jamie Heaslip has been named in Ireland's 36-man squad for Sunday's game against England but will not feature in the match.

Ulster back row Roger Wilson and Munster forward Billy Holland were also included, an Irish Rugby Football Union spokesman said on Tuesday.

Heaslip will continue working on his back injury after joining up with the squad and the management team hope he will be fit to return for the game against Wales in Cardiff on March 14.

Ireland squad

Forwards: Rory Best, Sean Cronin, Cian Healy, Jamie Heaslip, Iain Henderson, Billy Holland, Mike McCarthy, Jack McGrath, Martin Moore, Jordi Murphy, Sean O'Brien, Paul O'Connell, Tommy O'Donnell, Peter O'Mahony, Mike Ross, Dominic Ryan, Richardt Strauss, Devin Toner, Roger Wilson.

Backs: Isaac Boss, Tommy Bowe, Darren Cave, Gordon D'Arcy, Keith Earls, Luke Fitzgerald, Robbie Henshaw, Felix Jones, David Kearney, Rob Kearney, Ian Keatley, Ian Madigan, Conor Murray, Jared Payne, Eoin Reddan, Jonathan Sexton, Simon Zebo. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Tony Jimenez)