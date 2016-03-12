DUBLIN, March 12 Six Nations holders Ireland rediscovered their form to record their first victory of this year's championship on Saturday, running in nine tries to thrash Italy 58-15 and end a frustrating run of results.

Ireland had managed just two tries in their opening three games but had double that amount in the first half as Andrew Trimble, Jack McGrath, CJ Stander and the pick of the bunch from Jamie Heaslip overwhelmed bottom-of-the-table Italy.

There was no let up in the second half as Heaslip grabbed a second try and Jared Payne, Sean Cronin, Ian Madigan and Fergus McFadden got in on the act as Ireland ran riot and the Italian defence capitulated, relieved only by tries from David Odiete and Leonardo Sarto.

Standing on three points ahead of their final game at home to Scotland next weekend, Ireland are too far behind leaders England to retain their title and win the Six Nations outright for an unprecedented third successive occasion.