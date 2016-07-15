DUBLIN, July 15 The financial strength of clubs in France and England poses a potentially profound risk to Ireland's provinces who cannot keep relying on the Irish Rugby Football Union as a 'lender of last resort', the IRFU said on Friday.

Ireland's provinces, who until recently dominated the club game, winning five European titles between 2006 and 2012, have fallen behind their rivals and this year failed to reach the European Cup knockout stages for the first time since 1998.

Expectations may therefore need to be tempered in the new financial reality where the IRFU simply cannot match the playing budgets of the now dominant clubs in England and France, the union's chief executive Philip Browne said in its annual report.

"The risks to the Irish professional game are potentially profound. It is becoming increasingly clear that the professional game in Ireland can no longer rely on the IRFU being the 'lender of last resort'," Brown said.

"The IRFU no longer has the capacity to absorb the increasing cost of the professional game as Irish Rugby struggles to respond to the inflating player market in England and France."

Ireland's top players are centrally contracted to the union but the wages of many internationals are covered by the four provinces who the IRFU said needed an additional unbudgeted 250,000 euros ($276,575.00) each last year to assist with player contracts.

That was on top of an increase of over 5 million euros in player and management costs -- equivalent to seven percent of the union's total costs in the year to April 30 -- that it said arose from Munster's "current financial difficulties".

The three-time European champions owe the IRFU 9.6 million euros as a result of the redevelopment of their Thomond Park stadium, the accounts showed. The union said one of the main reasons for their financial difficulties is poor match results.

Browne said with much of the IRFU's revenue contracted out for the next number of years, the PRO12 league of Irish, Scottish and Welsh clubs needed to double or treble its revenue streams to ensure the Irish provinces can remain competitive.

Such an increase will require some radical change, Browne said, including the expansion of the tournament into new territories.

($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)