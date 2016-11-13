LONDON Nov 13 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has warned his team must withstand a fierce backlash if they are to become the first side for seven years to post back-to-back wins over New Zealand at Dublin's Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

The All Blacks will expect to provide Ireland with instant payback for their shock 40-29 win in Chicago last weekend -- their only defeat to the Irish in 111 years -- and showed what is in store by posting 10 tries in Saturday's 68-10 win over Italy.

Steve Hansen's world champions will have lock Brodie Retallick back at the Aviva Stadium and Schmidt expects his side will face the toughest of tests if they are to emulate South Africa's side of 2009 by beating the All Blacks for a second time in two weeks.

"I think they'll come full strength, fully loaded; maybe we surprised them a little bit in Chicago," said Schmidt, who added they had caught the All Blacks at an "opportune time".

"I read that they didn't really look back too much at the defeat to us before playing Italy this weekend.

"Well they have that game done and now they will look at us over the next few days, and they'll have a really good plan.

"They are extremely well coached and incredibly well prepared physically, and I think the rate they play at if they have the ball, you're under pressure if they've got it.

"And I think they'll have more access to it if they've got their second row back."

Schmidt made 15 changes for the 52-21 victory over Canada in Dublin on Saturday. Of the team that won at Soldier Field the previous week, Jordi Murphy is the only definite non-starter next Saturday, with Josh van der Flier primed to step in.

But Schmidt says selection will not be easy.

"You get a gut feel post-game and I think I have quite a lot of tough decisions to make. It is tough, I think back row, back three, even the front row is a tough decision."

But more than individuals, Schmidt said Ireland must decide on a gameplan to unsettle the All Blacks.

"What we say is 'right, this is what we believe might work, let's commit to this then set about trying to put it together as best we can'.

"Then we try to get less distracted by what our opponents are doing. We have an awareness of that, but ultimately our focus is on ourselves.

"If you spend too much time distracted externally you'll maybe miss some of your precious preparation time. We probably got them at an opportune time in Chicago. They'd had 18 wins in a row."

