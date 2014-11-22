DUBLIN Nov 22 Ireland beat Australia 26-23 in a thriller on Saturday that featured five tries in the first half alone and secured their first November series sweep in eight years to lay down a marker ahead of next year's World Cup.

Ireland were 17-0 after 14 minutes thanks to tries from wings Simon Zebo and Tommy Bowe but Australia replied with three of their own -- two from Nick Phipps and one from his halfback partner Bernard Foley -- to leave the scores level 20-20 at halftime.

While the breathless try count could not keep up in the second half, the frenetic pace did with the sides trading early penalties before flyhalf Jonathan Sexton nudged the home side three points in front on the hour.

That was to be the last score of the game as Ireland hung on to avenge a 32-15 defeat to the Wallabies in Dublin a year ago and make it seven wins in a row heading into the defence of their Six Nations title next year.