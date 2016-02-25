DUBLIN Feb 25 Flanker Josh van der Flier will make his international debut on Saturday when depleted Ireland seek their opening Six Nations victory of the season against England at Twickenham.

Coach Joe Schmidt also handed a first cap to 23-year-old Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey who fills in for the injured Jared Payne with uncapped Ultan Dillane named among the replacements.

Champions Ireland have picked up one point from their opening two matches after a draw against Wales and a 10-9 defeat by France in Paris.

"Josh van der Flier has been a guy who's impressed right through the season," said Schmidt of the 22-year-old back row who made his first appearance for Leinster last season and comes in for the injured Sean O'Brien.

"He's rewarded with an opportunity and a huge responsibility to go out and capture that number seven jersey in what will be a really tough test for him."

Ireland, who have made a total of five changes from the defeat in Paris, take on an England side that have won both their games and have beaten Ireland in five of their last six meetings.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Andrew Trimble, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jamie Heaslip, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-CJ Stander, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Rory Best (Captain), 1-Jack McGrath.

Replacements: 16-Richard Strauss, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Nathan White, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Rhys Ruddock, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Simon Zebo. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Tony Jimenez)