UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 5 Ireland beat New Zealand 40-29 in Chicago on Saturday to end the All Blacks' record 18-match winning streak and record their first ever victory over the world champions in 29 tests spanning 111 years.
The Irish, who held off an All Blacks fightback after leading 25-8 at halftime, edged the try count five-four at Soldier Field.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.