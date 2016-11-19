DUBLIN Nov 19 New Zealand took revenge on a brave Irish side with a three-try 21-9 win in Dublin on Saturday as the world champions put their first defeat by Ireland in a century behind them.

Ireland's stunning victory in Chicago two weeks ago, their first win in 29 attempts against the All Blacks, ended a record 18-match New Zealand winning run.

But the Irish fell agonisingly short in their bid to become the first team to score back-to-back wins against New Zealand since 2009.

New Zealand, who welcomed back first-choice locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, dominated the opening exchanges, with centre Malakai Fekitoa scoring a try after three minutes and Beauden Barrett touching down 10 minutes later.

But fierce pressure and accurate kicking kept the Irish in the game and just five points separated the sides 15 minutes from time.

A second try from Fekitoa after 65 minutes sealed the win as an injury-hit Ireland failed to punish some uncharacteristically sloppy play from the All Blacks.