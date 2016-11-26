Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
DUBLIN Nov 26 Ireland claimed a third southern hemisphere scalp in six months on Saturday by surviving a slew of injuries and an improbable comeback to hand Australia their only November tour defeat in a thrilling 27-24 victory.
Following up wins over South Africa and New Zealand, Ireland stormed out of the blocks with tries from Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose just reward for total dominance before a fine Dane Haylett-Petty try handed Australia a lifeline at the break.
The visitors took advantage of injuries that forced Ireland to field their replacement scrumhalf and flyhalf at fullback and wing to take the lead before the hour when Tevita Kuridrani and Sefanaia Naivalu cut apart an Irish defence in tatters.
Yet Ireland somehow dragged themselves back into the game to retake the lead with a converted Keith Earls try and their rejuvenated defence hung on for the final 15 minutes to record a famous, wild victory. (Editing by Rex Gowar)
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.