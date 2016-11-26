DUBLIN Nov 26 Ireland claimed a third southern hemisphere scalp in six months on Saturday by surviving a slew of injuries and an improbable comeback to hand Australia their only November tour defeat in a thrilling 27-24 victory.

Following up wins over South Africa and New Zealand, Ireland stormed out of the blocks with tries from Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose just reward for total dominance before a fine Dane Haylett-Petty try handed Australia a lifeline at the break.

The visitors took advantage of injuries that forced Ireland to field their replacement scrumhalf and flyhalf at fullback and wing to take the lead before the hour when Tevita Kuridrani and Sefanaia Naivalu cut apart an Irish defence in tatters.

Yet Ireland somehow dragged themselves back into the game to retake the lead with a converted Keith Earls try and their rejuvenated defence hung on for the final 15 minutes to record a famous, wild victory. (Editing by Rex Gowar)