UPDATE 1-Rugby-All Blacks would have played England, preferred Barbarians
* Significant windfall expected for NZR (Recasts, changes dateline, adds byline)
DUBLIN Oct 28 Ireland and Munster fullback Felix Jones has been forced to retire from rugby at the age of 28 after sustaining a neck injury against Glasgow earlier this month.
"It is still unthinkable to believe I will never play another game of rugby," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "To accept I will not play with my team mates again is beyond upsetting."
Jones made 13 appearances for Ireland, playing his final game against Wales in a World Cup warm-up in August. He was part of the 2015 Six Nations-winning squad.
Earlier this year former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell called Jones "one of the greatest players that has ever played for Munster". (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
* Significant windfall expected for NZR (Recasts, changes dateline, adds byline)
WELLINGTON, March 23 The New Zealand stop on the World Sevens Series end could be moved from the country's capital after plummeting fan interest saw the Wellington tournament post a second loss in 18 years in January.