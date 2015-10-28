DUBLIN Oct 28 Ireland and Munster fullback Felix Jones has been forced to retire from rugby at the age of 28 after sustaining a neck injury against Glasgow earlier this month.

"It is still unthinkable to believe I will never play another game of rugby," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "To accept I will not play with my team mates again is beyond upsetting."

Jones made 13 appearances for Ireland, playing his final game against Wales in a World Cup warm-up in August. He was part of the 2015 Six Nations-winning squad.

Earlier this year former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell called Jones "one of the greatest players that has ever played for Munster". (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Tony Jimenez)