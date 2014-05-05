DUBLIN May 5 Connacht signed World Cup winning All Black Mils Muliaina on Monday in a major coup for the Irish province, who have been struggling in the shadow of its Heineken Cup challenging domestic rivals.

The former New Zealand fullback, the second All Black to play 100 test matches, signed a one-year deal to play with the west of Ireland side after returning to the Waikato Chiefs last year following a stint in Japan.

"I don't think I need to point out how huge it is to have Mils Muliaina as our first All Black coming to represent Connacht," Connacht coach Pat Lam, who coached Muliaina at the Auckland Blues a decade ago, said in a statement.

"I've known Mils for some time now and as well as the wealth of knowledge and experience he will bring to the team, he is first and foremost a great team man and a leader who will contribute enormously to our Connacht culture and help move us closer to our vision."

Connacht, who lie fourth from bottom in the RaboDirect PRO12 and are set to play in the second tier of European rugby next season, said the 33-year-old would operate as a player-mentor and would work in particular with Robbie Henshaw, widely seen as a future international replacement for Brian O'Driscoll.

"Being able to play some competitive football while also sharing my knowledge and helping Connacht to achieve their vision played a big part in my decision to move," Muliaina said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Julien Pretot)