DUBLIN, June 2 Ireland captain Paul O'Connell will be released early from his contract with Munster after the World Cup in September, a tournament that will mark the end of his international career.

O'Connell, who has led Ireland to back-to-back Six Nations titles, was contracted with his home province until June 2016 but requested an early release.

The Irish Times reported last week that he was set to join European champions Toulon while the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday that he would quit the international arena after the World Cup.

"After the World Cup I would like to experience new environments," said O'Connell who has won 101 caps.

"I have been hugely fortunate to play with one of the greatest sporting organisations in the world and as a proud Limerick, Munster and Irish man I will forever treasure my association with Munster Rugby," he added in a statement. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Tony Jimenez)