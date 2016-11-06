Nov 6 Reaction after Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time in a rugby test with a 40-29 win in Chicago that ended New Zealand's top tier record 18-match winning streak:

"It just felt like the right thing to do and it was our way, as an Irish national team, just to show a mark of respect to Axel and his family.

"Obviously, there was a lot of emotion and the Munster boys got a lot from that. It was just an emotionally-charged day for us."

Ireland captain Rory Best on the players lining up in a figure-eight formation to face the haka in honour of Anthony Foley, the Munster coach and former Ireland forward who died last month aged 42.

"Ireland end 111 years of hurt with superb display to beat All Blacks"

Irish Times headline.

"I thought they played outstanding today and thoroughly deserved the win. Makes up for the last time when they probably should have won too, so big credit to them."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, referring to the 2013 test in Dublin which New Zealand won with an 82nd minute re-taken conversion.

"I think I actually said something inadvertently during the week like 'well if you win here, I don't really care too much about what you do the rest of the series'.

"So I've probably put my foot in it there. Bestie (Rory Best) will probably remind me about that on the fight home, where there's an alcohol ban, which will probably be lifted as soon as the boys sit down.

"I'm probably not going to obey the alcohol ban myself."

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt.

"So Proud. To a man we were brilliant but @ConorMurray_9 once again was ridiculous!!!

Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll pays particular tribute to scrumhalf Conor Murray.

"Gonna take it handy tonight."

Former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell.

"Oh to be an Irish rugby player today.. what a feeling.. ye are some warriors.. get up ye boyo's.. gutted to be missing the session in Chicago."

Former Ireland captain Ronan O'Gara.

"Xjdjdosjnajshehebdbshsjdhchxnslapehdvzj

sjdjskwkdhsjsks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

World number two golfer and Irish rugby fan Rory McIlroy.

"Brilliant, totally brilliant - this result sets up Lions, confirms as many believe @AllBlacks getting carried away with their own publicity."

Former England coach Clive Woodward, referring to next year's tour of New Zealand by the British and Irish Lions. Woodward led the Lions to a 3-0 series defeat in 2005.

"Congratulations Ireland. A long time coming but deserved the win tonight. Someone's happy & it's not me."

All Blacks great Dan Carter pictured alongside his Racing Metro coach O'Gara.

"Congratulations to @IrishRugby for a great victory! See you in Dublin in two weeks."

A greeting, or perhaps a warning, from the official All Blacks Twitter account ahead of the second test.

"I am sure I will be forgiven by the people in New Zealand, because they know it is the men who rock up out there, and roll up their sleeves up and get on with the job."

Ireland coach Schmidt, a New Zealander, on how he will be treated next time he goes home.

"The record is safe.... for now...."

Cyprus Rugby, owners of the outright record for consecutive test wins with 24.

"OFFICIAL: Ireland, you may take the next week off.

President of Ireland, a parody Twitter account.

"Congrats to cousin @KearneyRob on behalf of the Bidens. @IrishRugby's 1st win over New Zealand in 111 years. History made again in Chicago."

United States Vice President Joe Biden, who is a distant relative of Ireland fullback Rob Kearney, with an additional nod to the World Series-winning Chicago Cubs. (Editing by John O'Brien)