DUBLIN, Sept 4 Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton will rejoin Leinster from French side Racing Metro for the 2015/16 season, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said in a statement on Thursday.

Sexton won three European Cups in four seasons with the Irish province before joining the Paris-based club on a lucrative deal at the start of last season. He has signed a contract with the IRFU until November 2019, the union said.

"I grew up playing my rugby in Leinster and always wanting to pull on the blue jersey so I am delighted to be able to return to play my club rugby in Ireland," Sexton said in a statement.

Sexton, 29, played in all five games of Ireland's 2014 Six Nations Championship-winning campaign and started all three tests for the British and Irish Lions in their 2013 series victory over Australia.

He is currently sidelined after breaking his jaw playing for Racing Metro last week and could be out of action for several months.

