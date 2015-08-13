DUBLIN Aug 13 Ireland will hand flanker Jack Conan his first international cap and Leinster team mate Gordon D'Arcy the chance of travelling to a World Cup for the fourth time in a revamped side to face Scotland on Saturday.

The Six Nations champions began preparations for next month's tournament impressively against Wales last week and retain just one of the starting XV who ran in five tries in the 35-21 victory.

Conan had played just once for Leinster before last season but made a big impact on his promotion to the senior squad and has a chance to stake a claim for a World Cup spot after backup backrow Tommy O'Donnell was ruled out through injury this week.

"I think he had a good finish to the season and impressed in training so he's earned the right to have an opportunity and we hope that he acquits himself really well," Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said of the imposing, 23-year-old backrow.

"Unfortunately Tommy's injury has probably put a bit of pressure on the backrow resources we have within the squad so I think everybody in the backrow will have an opportunity."

D'Arcy, a near ever-present in Schmidt's 2014 Six Nations winning side before losing his place last year, starts at inside centre, hoping to cap his planned retirement with a return to the stage where he made his Irish debut as a teenager in 1999.

Elsewhere flanker Chris Henry will star for Ireland for the first time since suffering a mini-stroke before last November's test against South Africa and undergoing surgery to repair a heart defect.

Simon Zebo, Luke Fitzgerald, Dan Tuohy and Dave Kilcoyne will also be playing for places in a fiercely competitive World Cup squad which Schmidt will have to whittle down from the current 45-strong training squad to a 31-man travelling party.

With Paul O'Connell starting on the bench, number eight Sean O'Brien will captain his country for the first time.

Ireland: 15-Simon Zebo, 14-Tommy Bowe, 13-Jared Payne, 12-Gordon D'Arcy, 11-Luke Fitzgerald, 10-Ian Madigan, 9-Isaac Boss, 8-Sean O'Brien (captain), 7-Chris Henry, 6-Jack Conan, 5-Dan Tuohy, 4-Devin Toner, 3-Mike Ross, 2-Sean Cronin, 1-Dave Kilcoyne.

Replacements: 16-Richardt Strauss, 17-Michael Bent, 18-Nathan White, 19-Paul O'Connell, 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Paddy Jackson, 23-Dave Kearney. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Justin Palmer)