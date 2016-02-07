DUBLIN Feb 7 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt was deflated after his side gave up a 13-point lead in Sunday's opening 16-16 Six Nations draw with Wales, but he thought his inexperienced team acquitted themselves well after a difficult week.

Ireland's squad was depleted after Sean O'Brien and Rob Kearney suffered late injuries to join a growing list of sidelined players that included Iain Henderson, Tommy Bowe and Peter O'Mahony -- all out for the tournament -- as well as props Mike Ross and Cian Healy.

With Paul O'Connell having retired following last year's World Cup, Ireland could start just seven of the players who secured a second successive Six Nations in Scotland 11 months ago.

"It's a little bit deflating because we built that 13-0 advantage on the back of some really strong work both sides of the ball but I did sense that we were a little bit vulnerable (going into) today," Schmidt told broadcaster RTE.

"You're just going a little bit deeper into your resources and while we've got real confidence in what we're developing there, it takes time... With the firepower Wales brought to the table, I thought the guys acquitted themselves really well."

Wales coach Warren Gatland said both sides can still win the championship but with Ireland next facing trips to France and England, who both won their opening games, the result appears to have left Schmidt's side with the tougher challenge.

Wales next face Scotland on Saturday, one of three home games the 2013 champions have out of their remaining four fixtures.

"It means we're going to have to have another big scalp down the line somewhere to try and pull a championship," Wales captain Sam Warburton said, possibly with one eye on the penultimate game away to England on March 12.

"The good thing is this is one of our away games (out of the way). We have got three home games now and we have to make all those must win matches."

