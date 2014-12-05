ARMAGH Northern Ireland Dec 5 Ireland will bid to host the 2023 rugby World Cup, the Irish and Northern Irish governments said on Friday, formally launching a politically symbolic proposal to win the right to host the event for the first time.

Seeking to replicate the successful hosting by similarly populated New Zealand in 2011, the bid would see games played on both sides of an Irish border once beset by sectarian violence. Unlike soccer, the national team is an all-Ireland selection.

"I am delighted to formally announce the Government's support, in conjunction with the Northern Ireland Executive, to formally back the IRFU's (Irish Rugby Football Union) bid to host the 2023 rugby World Cup," Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a statement.

"Ireland will put together a winning bid that is impossible to resist." (Reporting by Ian Graham; Writing Padraic Halpin)