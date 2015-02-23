MILAN Feb 23 Italy prop Martin Castrogiovanni is set to miss Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield after being bitten on the nose by a friend's dog, the Ansa news agency reported on Monday.

The Italian rugby federation said Castrogiovanni had suffered a "slight domestic incident" and been left out of the provisional squad, though it did not give any further details.

Ansa said the Argentine-born 33-year-old had been playing with the dog which turned on him and caused a wound requiring 14 stitches. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)