Nov 13 Italy's match against Argentina in Genoa has been brought forward from Saturday to Friday (1615 GMT) because bad weather is expected in the Liguria region, the Italian federation announced on Thursday.

Further heavy thunderstorms are forecast in the wake of the flash flooding that has been affecting northern Italy, causing a number of deaths.

Italy began their November Test series by beating Samoa 24-13 last Saturday.

After meeting Argentina, they play South Africa in Padua next weekend. (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)