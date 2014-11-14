Nov 14 Argentina roared back to beat hosts Italy 20-18 with their two tries eclipsing the awesome boot of new Azzurri kicking king Kelly Haimona on Friday.

The match was brought forward by a day because of forecast bad weather on Saturday in already storm-hit Genoa and Argentina looked unprepared at first before Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino and Jeronimo de la Fuente touched down either side of the break.

Italy's New Zealand-born flyhalf Haimona was in imperious form in only his second appearance in a long-time problem position for the team, kicking 15 of Italy's points including a penalty from 50 metres.

He had Italy 12-3 ahead just before the interval but Jacques Brunel's side, who beat Samoa last weekend for their first win in 10 games, looked tired in the second half having started with only one change as Argentina-born Martin Castrogiovanni came in.

Argentina made eight changes following their surprise defeat by Scotland and flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez justified his return with a solid kicking display.

Genoa's Marassi was only half full given the date switch but fans did their best to liven up the atmosphere with the unusual rivalry between the sides also helping.

The hostility stems from most of the best Italian players down the years having Argentinian roots given the lack of home-based talent, but even their impressive new Kiwi could not prevent a 14th Pumas win out of 20 tests between the sides.

Argentina visit France next Saturday and Italy welcome South Africa as they continue to build for next September's World Cup in England. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Toby Davis)