Aug 22 Scotland replacement scrumhalf Henry Pyrgos scored a late try to seal a 16-12 victory over Italy in a dour World Cup warm-up match in Turin on Saturday.

The Scots secured their first win of the year after Duncan Weir kicked three penalties, matched by one for Gonzalo Garcia and two from Tommaso Allan by the hosts, to make the score 9-9 at halftime.

Allan's third penalty put Italy ahead but Pyrgos went over against the run of play late on and Weir added the conversion to seal the Scottish win.

The two sides meet again at Murrayfield next Saturday before Scotland coach Vern Cotter announces his 31-man squad for the World Cup.

Scotland begin their World Cup campaign against Japan in Gloucester on Sept. 23. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)