ROME Nov 12 New Zealand ran riot against Italy on Saturday, running in 10 tries in a crushing 68-10 win that drew a line firmly under their shock defeat by Ireland last week.

The All Blacks' performance was anything but smooth at times, having rested some of their best players, but they were a class above the Italians who had hoped for more under new Irish coach Conor O'Shea.

New Zealand starved Italy of possession and ran them ragged, scoring five tries in the first half and subduing a home crowd of around 70,000 who had little to cheer. Towards the end, the world champions looked to be on a training run as Italy fell further off the pace.

Italy's only try came from an intercept with barely 10 minutes to play, Tommaso Boni running away to score. New Zealand's tries were shared across the team, including one to debutant Rieko Ioane. (Editing by Ed Osmond)