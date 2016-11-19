FLORENCE, Italy Nov 19 Italy beat a demoralised South Africa 20-18 in Florence on Saturday as the Six Nations wooden-spooners notched up their first victory over the world's fourth-ranked side.

A delirious home crowd gave their team, ranked 13th in the world, a standing ovation after the match as the visitors formed a lonely huddle in the middle of the field.

Both sides scored two tries, but South Africa made repeated handling errors as Italy grew in confidence.

