ROME Nov 10 Utility back Rieko Ioane and hooker Liam Coltman are poised to make their New Zealand test debuts off the bench as coach Steve Hansen made major changes to his side for the clash against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Ioane has been named as cover for the outside backs, though has been touted as a potential centre by Hansen, while Coltman is likely to earn his debut after he was named as one of the replacements with first-choice hooker Dane Coles rested.

"On behalf of the entire All Blacks squad, we want to congratulate Liam and Rieko on their elevation to the matchday 23 for the first time," Hansen said in a statement.

"They have both worked incredibly hard and deserve their opportunity."

Hooker Codie Taylor will start the match at Stadio Olimpico as the World Cup winners look to rebound swiftly from their 40-29 loss to Ireland last week in Chicago, their first to the Six Nations side in 111 years.

Openside flanker Sam Cane will captain the side for the second time, with regular skipper Kieran Read also rested. Steve Luatua will play number eight in Read's place, with Elliot Dixon starting at blindside flanker.

Hansen has given several of his younger players an opportunity against Conor O'Shea's side, with Damian McKenzie getting his first start at fullback alongside lock Scott Barrett.

Former World Player of the Year Brodie Retallick has returned to the squad as the specialist lock replacement after he missed last week's match in Chicago with concussion.

New Zealand: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Wasaike Naholo, 10-Aaron Cruden, 9-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 8-Steven Luatua, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Elliot Dixon, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Patrick Tuipulotu, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Wyatt Crockett.

Replacements: 16-Liam Coltman, 17-Joe Moody, 18-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Matt Todd, 21-Aaron Smith, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-Reiko Ioane. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)