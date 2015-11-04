SYDNEY Nov 4 Japan fullback Ayumu Goromaru, one of the standout performers at the Rugby World Cup, has snubbed his country's new Super Rugby team, the Sunwolves, and signed up to play for the Queensland Reds next season.

Goromaru scored 24 points, including a superb late try, to cap an outstanding performance when the Brave Blossoms beat twice-champions South Africa in the biggest upset in the history of test rugby.

The 29-year-old showed equally impressive defensive skills with a brilliant try-saving tackle on Scotland winger Tommy Seymour in Japan's second match and scored 58 points in four matches during the tournament.

"I have followed the Queensland Reds for many years and am looking forward to joining the squad and meeting my new team mates," Goromaru said in a news release.

"Following my experiences at the Rugby World Cup, I'm looking forward to the chance of proving myself at Super Rugby level."

The Sunwolves would have been hoping the former Yamaha Jubilo player would have taken that chance with the Tokyo and Singapore-based team in their debut season in 2016.

Japanese Rugby Union chairman Tatsuzo Yabe said in April that the Sunwolves would be comprised mainly of Japan players and the team's chief executive Yuichi Uen said last month the capture of World Cup heroes like Goromaru was a top priority.

Less than four months before their maiden fixture, however, the Sunwolves do not yet have a head coach or any publicly disclosed players.

Japan captain Michael Leitch has already committed to return to New Zealand's Waikato Chiefs, while scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka will remain with the Otago Highlanders for their title defence. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)