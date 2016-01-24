Jan 24 Francois Steyn missed a decisive kick after the buzzer to hand the Panasonic Wild Knights their third successive Top League crown with a thrilling 27-26 victory over Toshiba Brave Lupus on Sunday.

Shohei Toyoshima's try 90 seconds after the final hooter gave Toshiba hope of their sixth title but South African World Cup-winning utility back Steyn sent the conversion right of the posts, triggering celebration in the rival camp.

"What can you say? What a great conclusion to a great season of rugby in Japan," Wild Knights coach Robbie Deans told Kyodo news agency at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground.

"That had everything that makes the game what it is. A good contest up front. A tough contest at the breakdown and both teams risking their hand," said the former Wallabies coach.

"Obviously the emotion would be very different if the kick had been successful at the death, but looking at the weight of the season and the weight of the encounter we probably warranted the outcome."

For the winners, Hayden Parker showed Steyn how to kick, converting tries by Tadasuke Nishihara, Shota Horie and JP Pietersen and landing two penalties to make it a perfect 28-from-28 from the tee for the season.