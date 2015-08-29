TOKYO Aug 29 Japan completed their final warm-up match before the World Cup in grand style on Saturday, thrashing Uruguay 40-0 at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground in Tokyo.

The Cherry Blossoms ran in six unanswered tries, three in each half, to sweep their two match series with Uruguay after beating the South Americans 30-8 in Fukuoka last week.

Japan fullback Ayumu Goromaru scored his team's opening try in the 12th minute and landed five conversions to finish with 15 points.

Kosei Ono and Michael Broadhurst also scored tries before halftime as Japan went to the break leading 21-0 before Kotaro Matsushima, Hendrik Tui and Kenki Fukuoka added five-pointers in the second half.

Japan will announce their 31-man squad for the World Cup om Monday before flying to England the following day.

Japan are drawn in the same World Cup group as South Africa, Scotland, Samoa and the United States. Uruguay are in the same pool as Australia, England, Wales and Fiji.

(Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Ed Osmond)