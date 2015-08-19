DUBLIN Aug 19 Leinster have appointed their three-time European Cup-winning captain Leo Cullen as the team's new head coach, the Irish province said on Wednesday.

Cullen, who coached Leinster's forwards last season after retiring from playing, had been in charge on an interim basis following the departure of Matt O'Connor in May after a disappointing season.

Leinster finished outside the top four in the PRO12 league for the first time in a decade as O'Connor struggled to match the success of predecessor Joe Schmidt who led the team to two European titles before taking charge of Ireland.

Cullen, who will be boosted by the return of Ireland flyhalf Jonathan Sexton from two seasons playing in France, signed a two-year contract.

"Leo's status as a player is beyond question," Leinster Rugby Chief Executive Mick Dawson said of the province's second most capped player behind Ireland centre Gordon D'Arcy.

"He was an outstanding captain and leader on the pitch. Over the last 12 months or so in his capacity with the forwards and indeed over the pre-season as interim head coach, Leo has continued to impress everyone at Leinster with his tactical and strategic direction." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)