WELLINGTON Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.

The Lions, coached by New Zealander Warren Gatland, begin their tour on June 3 against an invitational side before facing Auckland Blues on June 7 and the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch on June 10.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said the Blues and Crusaders would be able to select players from the squad he names for the three test matches.

"That's all been sorted. The first two Super Rugby games before we assemble they'll all be available," Hansen told Fairfax media on Sunday. "After that they'll be with us."

The Blues, who face the Queensland Reds in Apia on June 2, could feature players like centre Sonny Bill Williams, blindside flanker Jerome Kaino and lock Patrick Tuipulotu among their All Blacks contingent.

"Certainly as the first Super Rugby team to play the Lions, we are delighted the All Blacks will be available for selection," Blues coach Tana Umaga said.

"It will be a special occasion for the players and for the club and we would respect that by putting out our best team available."

The Crusaders, seven-times Super Rugby champions, have as many as 12 players likely to be in the All Blacks squad, including virtually an entire forward pack led by national captain Kieran Read.

"To have the All Blacks playing ... it's going to be a pretty special evening," Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said. "They've got a bit of time off afterwards to get themselves right for that first test match.

"As a whole group it's something to look forward to."

Hansen's squad assemble on June 11 before the first test at Eden Park on June 24.

Historically, the All Blacks have been slow starters in their June test series but Hansen is still undecided over whether to have a practice match before the opening test.

"We won't have any problem with being battle hardened. We've got guys playing Super Rugby right up until when we assemble," he said.

"You've got the age old problem of the first home test and you've got a limited amount of preparation time but whatever happens in the first one we'll only get better after that.

"Planning is well under way to work out how we are going to go into that first test well prepared." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)