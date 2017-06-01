Rugby-Former Scotland lock Weir diagnosed with motor neurone disease
June 20 Former Scotland international Doddie Weir has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday.
AUCKLAND, June 1 New Zealand Provincial Barbarians coach Clayton McMillan named the following team on Thursday to face the British and Irish Lions in their tour opener in Whangarei on Saturday:
Barbarians: 15-Luteru Laulala 14-Sam Vaka, 13-Inga Finau, 12-Dwayne Sweeney, 11-Sevu Reece, 10-Bryn Gatland, 9-Jack Stratton, 8-Mitchell Dunshea, 7-Lachlan Boshier, 6-James Tucker, 5-Keepa Mewett, 4-Josh Goodhue, 3-Oliver Jager, 2-Sam Anderson-Heather (captain), 1-Aidan Ross.
Replacements: 16-Andrew Makalio, 17-Tolu Fahamokoia, 18-Marcel Renata, 19-Matt Matich, 20-Peter Rowe, 21-Richard Judd, 22-Jonah Lowe, 23-Junior Ngaluafe.
WELLINGTON, June 20 The All Blacks should have the individual skills to challenge the British and Irish Lions in the first test on Saturday and will not make as many mistakes, Waikato Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, June 20 South Africa scrumhalf Ross Cronje will miss the third test against France at Ellis Park on Saturday as the hosts look to sweep the three-match series and confirm their return to form.