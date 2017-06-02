Rugby-Former Scotland lock Weir diagnosed with motor neurone disease
June 20 Former Scotland international Doddie Weir has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday.
(repeats with amended teams after late withdrawals)
AUCKLAND, June 2 Factbox for the British and Irish Lions first tour match against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians:
When: June 3, 7:35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)
Where: Okara Park, Whangarei (Capacity 30,000)
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Lions: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Ben Te'o, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Greig Laidlaw; 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Ross Moriarty, 5-Iain Henderson, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Rory Best, 1-Joe Marler
Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-George Kruis, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Elliot Daly.
Coach: Warren Gatland
Barbarians: 15-Luteru Laulala, 14-Sam Vaka, 13-Inga Finau, 12-Dwayne Sweeney, 11-Sevu Reece, 10-Bryn Gatland, 9-Jack Stratton, 8-Mitchell Dunshea, 7-Lachlan Boshier, 6-James Tucker, 5-Keepa Mewett, 4-Josh Goodhue, 3-Oliver Jager, 2-Sam Anderson-Heather (captain), 1-Aidan Ross.
Replacements: 16-Andrew Makalio, 17-Tolu Fahamokoia, 18-Marcel Renata, 19-Matt Matich, 20-Peter Rowe, 21-Richard Judd, 22-Jonah Lowe, 23-Joe Webber.
Coach: Clayton McMillan
Remaining fixtures:
June 7 v Auckland Blues, Auckland
June 10 v Canterbury Crusaders, Christchurch
June 13 v Otago Highlanders, Dunedin
June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua
June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton
June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland
June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington
July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington
July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)
June 20 Former Scotland international Doddie Weir has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, June 20 The All Blacks should have the individual skills to challenge the British and Irish Lions in the first test on Saturday and will not make as many mistakes, Waikato Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG, June 20 South Africa scrumhalf Ross Cronje will miss the third test against France at Ellis Park on Saturday as the hosts look to sweep the three-match series and confirm their return to form.