AUCKLAND, June 18 Stephen Donald will lead the Waikato Chiefs against the British and Irish Lions on Tuesday, with the visitors likely to field a side without any of the players expected to face the All Blacks in next week's first test.

Donald recently achieved the 100-game milestone for the Hamilton-based side and attained cult status in the region after his penalty in the 2011 World Cup final helped the All Blacks end their 24-year drought for the Webb Ellis trophy.

The Chiefs have not been able to select any of their All Blacks as Anton Lienert-Brown, Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr Barlow, Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick and Nathan Harris are all in camp ahead of the first test in Auckland on June 24.

Utility back Damian McKenzie, winger James Lowe and prop Kane Hames were not included in the squad for the game at Waikato Stadium after playing for the Maori All Blacks against the Lions on Saturday.

Former All Blacks loose forward Liam Messam and hooker Hika Elliot also played in that 32-10 defeat but have been named on the bench for Tuesday's game.

Centre Tim Nanai-Williams, who played for Samoa in their 78-0 loss to the All Blacks on Friday, will start for the Chiefs.

Flanker Lachlan Boshier, replacement prop Aidan Ross and replacement back Luteru Laulala have already played against the Lions. The trio appeared for the Provincial Barbarians in their 13-7 loss in the tour opener two weeks ago.

Chiefs: 15-Shaun Stevenson, 14-Toni Pulu, 13-Tim Nanai-Williams, 12-Johnny Faauli, 11-Solomon Alaimalo, 10-Stephen Donald (captain), 9-Finlay Christie, 8-Tom Sanders, 7-Lachlan Boshier, 6-Mitchell Brown, 5-Michael Allardice, 4-Dominic Bird, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Liam Polwart, 1-Siegfried Fisi'ihoi.

Replacements: 16-Hika Elliot, 17-Aidan Ross, 18-Atu Moli, 19-Liam Messam, 20-Mitchell Karpik, 21-Jonathan Taumateine, 22-Luteru Laulala, 23-Chase Tiatia

